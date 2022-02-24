EN RU FR PT
The Ukrainian Navy has been completely destroyed.

Russia destroys Ukrainian Navy in 40 minutes

In less than 40 minutes after the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Ukrainian navy was completely destroyed by the Russian military, Avia.pro website reports.

Numerous reports on this subject circulate on the Internet. Many refer to the fact that Russia targeted Odessa and bases of the Ukrainian Navy both in the Black and Azov Seas.

It was reported that the Russian troops landed in the largest ports of Ukraine. According to unconfirmed reports, the Russian military captured the city of Mariupol, although there is no official comment to this from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, sources report numerous flights of NATO aircraft over the Black Sea. However, NATO fighter jets fly either in international airspace near the airspace of Ukraine, or in the airspace of Romania and Bulgaria.

The state за affairs in the region remains critical. As a result of the Russian attack, numerous casualties among civilians were reported after Ukraine's largest cities, such as Kharkov, Odessa, Kiev, Dnipro, Zaporozhye, etc., were bombed and rocketed. Russia officially denies attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
