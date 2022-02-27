Ukraine renounces obligations for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons

The Ukrainian authorities have renounced their obligations for IAEA inspections under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), RIA Novosti reports with reference to the explanatory note to the letter from Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, Sergei Kyslytsya.

The document states that Kiev can not guarantee that nuclear materials on the territory of Ukraine will not be used for military purposes. This statement was made after the Russian troops took full control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant during a special operation in the Donbass.

Earlier it was reported that the units of the Russian Airborne Forces together with the military personnel of a special security battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine ensured the protection of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The parties agreed to guarantee security of the power units, the sarcophagus and the storage of spent nuclear fuel, representatives for the russian Defence Ministry said.

“The joint work conducted by Russian paratroopers and Ukrainian military personnel is a guarantee that neither nationalists nor other terrorist organizations will be able to take advantage of the current situation in the country to organize a nuclear provocation,” the military department said.