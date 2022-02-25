EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian Airborne Forces take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant under full control

Incidents

The units of Russia's Airborne Forces (known for the Russian initials as VDV) have taken full control of the territory in the area of ​​the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense said.

Russian Airborne Forces take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant under full control

An agreement was reached with servicemen of a separate battalion that protects the nuclear power plant of Ukraine to ensure joint security of the power units and the sarcophagus of the station.

"The radioactive background in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant is normal. NPP personnel continue to service NPP facilities in the normal mode while monitoring the radioactive background,” Konashenkov emphasized.

The joint actions of the military personnel guarantee that nationalist formations or other terrorist organizations will not be able to organize provocations under the current circumstances.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Russians also love their children: A different take on Ukraine Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Ukraine says it is ready to discuss neutral status with Russia
Russian Airborne Forces take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant under full control
Russia reports destruction of 118 military facilities in Ukraine
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
Russia destroys 74 military facilities in Ukraine
The Russians also love their children: A different take on Ukraine
Dozens of Ukrainian border guards flee to Russia
NATO activates defensive plan, refuses to send forces to Ukraine
Donetsk and Luhansk regions to be annexed to Russia?
Kremlin specifies the terms of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy