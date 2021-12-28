EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Defence Ministry warns of serious armed conflict with NATO

World

Alexander Fomin, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense warned that NATO's deliberate provocations near the Russian borders could eventually cause an armed conflict to spark.

Russian Defence Ministry warns of serious armed conflict with NATO

"The alliance has switched to the practice of direct provocations that are fraught with a high risk of escalating into an armed confrontation," Alexander Fomin said.

Speaking at the briefing for military attachés and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow, Alexander Fomin referred to the incident from June 23, 2021, when  HMS Defender destroyer attempted to penetrate the territorial waters of the Russian Federation near Cape Fiolent off the coast of Crimea.

In the Black Sea region, in comparison with 2020, the intensity of the use of reconnaissance aircraft has increased by more than 60 percent, Fomin noted. The number of sorties has increased from 436 to 710.

In addition, strategic bombers B-IB and B-52H of the US Air Force performed 92 sorties in the airspace of the Black Sea region vs. 78 sorties in 2020.

"The minimum approach to the Russian border in the western part of Crimea was 15 kilometers,” Fomin said.

The scale and intensity of NATO's operational and combat training activities in the Black Sea zone has been increasing as well, the official said. NATO has conducted a total of 15 exercises in 2021 (up from eight a year earlier).

The presence of ships and auxiliary vessels of non-regional NATO states in the Black Sea has become permanent. Thus, from January to December 2021, NATO ships have made 30 calls to the waters of the region, vs. 23 in 2020. The ships have thus spent over 400 days in the Black Sea waters vs. 359 days in 2020.

Russia ready to respond to NATO provocations in the Black Sea
Last materials
Anyone boycotting Beijing Olympics should be stripped of their flags
Russia's Supreme Court rules to abolish Memorial Society
European Union strikes crushing blow on Russia in the WTO
Russian man sentenced in Belarus to 11 years for making voice overs
Belarus removes reference to nuclear-free status from Constitution
The West wants to orchestrate 'little war' in Ukraine to destroy Russia
America's world domination coming to an end
NATO's lost atomic bombs threaten the world
War on two fronts with Russia and China. The West ponders the consequences
Russian submarine launches Caliber missile to practice attack on Japan
Popular
Columnists
America's world domination coming to an end

At the end of WWII, America strongly believed that it was the world's only true superpower and used that belief to enhance it position in geopolitics, global trade and commerce

America's world domination coming to an end
The West wants to orchestrate 'little war' in Ukraine to destroy Russia
Russia
The West wants to orchestrate 'little war' in Ukraine to destroy Russia
Europe
European Union strikes crushing blow on Russia in the WTO
World
Belarus removes reference to nuclear-free status from Constitution
Lyuba Lulko European Union strikes crushing blow on Russia in the WTO Lyuba Lulko David Harasym America's world domination coming to an end David Harasym Andrey Mihayloff NATO's lost atomic bombs threaten the world Andrey Mihayloff
World
Russian man sentenced in Belarus to 11 years for making voice overs
Russia
Russia's Supreme Court rules to abolish Memorial Society
Anyone boycotting Beijing Olympics should be stripped of their flags
Russia
Anyone boycotting Beijing Olympics should be stripped of their flags
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy