Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems

According to observers of Chinese website Sina, the USA's THAAD air defense system is designed for the destruction of ballistic and cruise missiles. The American system can intercept ballistic weapons even in the lower atmosphere. The warhead of a rocket with kinetic energy can reach speeds of up to 2.8 kilometers per second, reaching a maximum destruction height of 200 kilometers.

  • The Russian air defense missile system S-400 Triumph is universal for the destruction of all types of aerodynamic targets and ballistic missiles with a launch range of up to 3,000-3,500 kilometers, which is an advantage over the THAAD.
  • The Triumph is capable of intercepting several targets at the same time, even if they fly at different echelons. Like the THAAD, the S-400 is capable of conducting transatmospheric interception of ballistic missiles.

According to Chinese observers, a number of NATO countries would like to acquire the Russian Triumph systems, but they do not want to fall under the sanctions, as it happened to Turkey.

The S-400 Triumph is a new generation long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. It is designed to strike strategic and tactical aircraft, ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets and other air attack weapons under conditions of electronic and other types of interference.

The THAAD (Terminal High Atitude Area Defense) is an American anti-missile system designed to intercept medium-range missiles. It is manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The complex has been in service with the US army since 2008.

