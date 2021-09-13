EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Taliban* militants fight gold and millions of USD at vice president's house

World » Asia

Taliban* militants allegedly found $6.5 million and gold bars at the house of the Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, Afghan activist Muhammad Jalal announced on his Twitter page.

Taliban* militants fight gold and millions of USD at vice president's house

According to him, "this is just the tip of the iceberg." 

The searches were carried out as part of an operation by the Afghan security forces led by the Taliban*. All the found valuable items ​​were seized by law enforcement officers.

On September 10, it became known that the Taliban* detained and executed vice-president's brother Ruhollah Saleh. According to other reports, Ruhollah Saleh was killed during the fighting between the rebels and the Taliban* in Panjshir.

On September 8, the Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan, Zahir Akbar, assured that Amrullah Saleh was in Panjshir, where he continued serving as the President of Afghanistan. The diplomat recalled that Saleh's status as deputy head of state was guaranteed by the Constitution of Afghanistan.

Amrullah Saleh supported the Panjshir Resistance Front's fight against the Taliban*. He also proclaimed himself Acting President of Afghanistan after former head of state Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

*terrorist group, banned in Russia

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Taliban* militants fight gold and millions of USD at vice president's house
﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble
Military man explains Putin's reaction to 9/11 attacks
US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan summoned to Foreign Ministry
Russia-Belarus summit: Putin and Lukashenko show they can turn back time
Launching the completed Nord Stream 2 in October deems unrealistic
9/11 Twenty Years On
Ukraine's Zelensky does not exclude large-scale war with Russia
The foul play with Togliattiazot affects Russian business in its entirety
CNN incidentally exposes CIA's lies about MH17 disaster
Popular
Companies
﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble

The runaway owner of TogliattiAzot, Sergei Makhlai, is once again in the spotlight of Russian media. This time their interest was aroused, apparently, by the media publications sponsored by Makhlai

﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble
Taliban* militants fight gold and millions of USD at vice president's house
Asia
Taliban* militants fight gold and millions of USD at vice president's house
Andrey Mihayloff ﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko Russia-Belarus summit: Putin and Lukashenko show they can turn back time Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 9/11 Twenty Years On Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy