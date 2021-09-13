Taliban* militants fight gold and millions of USD at vice president's house

Taliban* militants allegedly found $6.5 million and gold bars at the house of the Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, Afghan activist Muhammad Jalal announced on his Twitter page.

According to him, "this is just the tip of the iceberg."

The searches were carried out as part of an operation by the Afghan security forces led by the Taliban*. All the found valuable items ​​were seized by law enforcement officers.

On September 10, it became known that the Taliban* detained and executed vice-president's brother Ruhollah Saleh. According to other reports, Ruhollah Saleh was killed during the fighting between the rebels and the Taliban* in Panjshir.

On September 8, the Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan, Zahir Akbar, assured that Amrullah Saleh was in Panjshir, where he continued serving as the President of Afghanistan. The diplomat recalled that Saleh's status as deputy head of state was guaranteed by the Constitution of Afghanistan.

Amrullah Saleh supported the Panjshir Resistance Front's fight against the Taliban*. He also proclaimed himself Acting President of Afghanistan after former head of state Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

*terrorist group, banned in Russia