Joe Biden acts cowardly, hides his head in the sand

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the recent statement that US President Joe Biden made on ABC News when speaking about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Putin's response to Biden

Appearing on Fox News, Pompeo said that Joe Biden was only engaged in meaningless name calling, The Hill reports.

"If you put America first and back up your language with real deeds and not just rhetoric and name calling you're exceedingly more likely to be successful," Pompeo said.

Earlier, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for its alleged interference in US elections. He spoke about a conversation that he had had with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would "pay a price" if found guilty of meddling in US elections. Later on, Biden said that he considered Putin to be a killer.

On March 18, commenting on the harsh remarks from his US counterpart, Vladimir Putin said that he would like to have an open conversation, an online debate, with Biden, in which they could continue their discussion. Putin added that he was ready to have such a discussion either on Friday, March 19, or after his trip to the taiga, which was scheduled for the weekend.

The White House replied that Joe Biden had already spoken to Putin and would be too busy on Friday to continue the dialogue live. The US president himself ignored the question of whether he accepted the idea to have a conversation with the Russian president.

