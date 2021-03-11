World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Terminators show their firepower in firing exercises

Eight new "Terminator" tank support vehicles are currently being tested in the Ural region, officials with the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The Terminator tank support infantry fighting vehicle, known for the Russian initials as BMPT, took part in firing exercises in the Chelyabinsk region. The vehicles opened fire on targets from the twin-barrelled 30-mm automatic gun, a 72-mm tank machine gun and a grenade launcher.

The experimental use of Terminator infantry fighting vehicles was launched in December 2020. Russian servicemen learn how to drive and use the firepower of the vehicles. At the next stage, Terminators will conduct joint actions with tanks and practice various tactical exercises.

For the time being, the Russian army has only eight of such tank support vehicles. All of them are deployed in the Urals.

BMPT Terminator is a highly protected combat vehicle armed with powerful weapons to combat armour-heavy units and enemy manpower. Owing to modern means of detection and destruction, Terminator infantry fighting vehicles can effectively resist helicopter and low-flying low-speed aircraft attacks.

