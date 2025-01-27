Belgian footballer Radja Nainggolan arrested in cocaine smuggling case

Belgian footballer and former national team midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been detained in connection with a cocaine smuggling case involving shipments from South America through the Port of Antwerp.

Photo: freepik.com by denisapolka, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Arrest

Nainggolan is among the suspects apprehended during a major operation in which police conducted 30 searches, Gazet van Antwerpen and Sky Sport Italia publications say citing the Brussels prosecutor's office.

Lokeren-Temse club, for which Nainggolan debuted just three days ago, learned of his detention through the media. The club stated that the player did not attend the morning training session and declined to provide further comments, Nieuwsblad reports.

Details

Radja Nainggolan (born 4 May 1988) is a Belgian professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Challenger Pro League club Lokeren-Temse. Nicknamed Il Ninja, he spent almost his entire professional career in Italy, representing Piacenza, Cagliari, Roma and Inter Milan. He made 367 appearances and scored 48 goals in Serie A, being named four consecutive times in its Team of the Year. A Belgium international for eight years, Nainggolan played 30 times for his country (scoring six goals) and represented it at Euro 2016.

