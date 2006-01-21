Ten-year-old girl dies of old age in Ukraine

Ira Khimich, a ten-year-old girl from the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine, died of old age due to progeria, a rare disease also known as Hutchinson-Guildford syndrome. The sad news was announced by the girl's mother on her Facebook page.

Hutchinson-Guildford syndrome is a genetically transmitted disease and is considered incurable. It causes the body to age very quickly: sick children can grow five years physically older in 12 months.

“Ira has died. Her heart stopped beating yesterday. Forgive me, honey, that I could not save you this time,” the girl's mother, Dina Khimich wrote.

Due to the illness, the girl could not lead an active lifestyle, but she painted pictures that her parents exhibited at personal exhibitions.

Ira Khimich was the only child in Ukraine who was diagnosed with progeria.