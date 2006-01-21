EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ten-year-old girl dies of old age in Ukraine

Society » Real life stories

Ira Khimich, a ten-year-old girl from the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine, died of old age due to progeria, a rare disease also known as Hutchinson-Guildford syndrome. The sad news was announced by the girl's mother on her Facebook page.

Hutchinson-Guildford syndrome is a genetically transmitted disease and is considered incurable. It causes the body to age very quickly: sick children can grow five years physically older in 12 months. 

“Ira has died. Her heart stopped beating yesterday. Forgive me, honey, that I could not save you this time,” the girl's mother, Dina Khimich wrote. 

Due to the illness, the girl could not lead an active lifestyle, but she painted pictures that her parents exhibited at personal exhibitions. 

Ira Khimich was the only child in Ukraine who was diagnosed with progeria.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Ten-year-old girl dies of old age in Ukraine
Xi Jinping pledges to spill blood of those who intervene in Chinese affairs
Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians
Putin still sees no one who could replace him as president
Putin: Ukraine is not Russia-unfriendly
Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Sputnik V
Peculiarities of the state structure of Iran: Spirituality above all
China's debt hits all-time high as Beijing wants dollar out of Chinese economy
Russian MP to be jailed for killing 200 geese
Can US, Ukraine and NATO drills trigger large-scale war with Russia?
Popular
Politics
Putin: Ukraine is not Russia-unfriendly

During his live Q&A session with Russian citizens, which is the 18th televised press conference for the Russian president, President Vladimir Putin answered questions about Ukraine

Putin: Ukraine is not Russia-unfriendly
Putin still sees no one who could replace him as president
Politics
Putin still sees no one who could replace him as president
News from the Kremlin
Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Sputnik V
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians
Andrey Mihayloff Peculiarities of the state structure of Iran: Spirituality above all Andrey Mihayloff Alexander Shtorm Can US, Ukraine and NATO drills trigger large-scale war with Russia? Alexander Shtorm Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Vital statistics are critical for truth, trust and COVID-19 recovery in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Asia
Xi Jinping pledges to spill blood of those who intervene in Chinese affairs
Ten-year-old girl dies of old age in Ukraine
Real life stories
Ten-year-old girl dies of old age in Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy