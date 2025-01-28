Russian actor Yuri Kolokolnikov appears in the trailer for the third season of 'The White Lotus' series. His involvement in the project had not been previously announced. The role that he will play remains unknown. The premiere of the widely anticipated TV show is set to take place on Max streaming service on February 16.

A year ago, it was reported that Serbian and Russian actor Miloš Biković would star in the new season of 'The White Lotus'. However, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the decision of the show creators, after which Biković announced that he would not participate in the project due to a "targeted information campaign" against him.