Russian actor Yuri Kolokolnikov appears in the trailer for the third season of 'The White Lotus' series. His involvement in the project had not been previously announced. The role that he will play remains unknown. The premiere of the widely anticipated TV show is set to take place on Max streaming service on February 16.
A year ago, it was reported that Serbian and Russian actor Miloš Biković would star in the new season of 'The White Lotus'. However, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the decision of the show creators, after which Biković announced that he would not participate in the project due to a "targeted information campaign" against him.
Yuri Kolokolnikov is a prominent Russian actor known for his versatile roles in film, television, and theater. He gained international recognition for his portrayal of Styr, the Magnar of Thenn, in 'The Game of Thrones'. Kolokolnikov also appeared in other notable projects, such as 'To the Lake' (a Russian dystopian series on Netflix) and 'T-34' (a World War II action film). His career spans both Russian and international productions, showcasing his ability to adapt to diverse genres and characters. Kolokolnikov is celebrated for his intense performances and commanding screen presence.