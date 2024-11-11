World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Lynx rescued from power line support in Siberia

Society

A lynx that climbed a power line support was rescued in Khakassia (a republic in Southern Siberia, Russia). The pole was not connected to power supply. The incident took place near the town of Chernogorsk on November 8. 

The animal was transported for quarantine at the Wildlife Center, the Ministry of Natural Resources said. 

Rescuers assumed that the big cat was someone’s house pet as the feline was not afraid of humans. 

"Most likely, it was stray dogs that made the lynx climb up the power line support. There are houses nearby, the lynx would not have climbed down on its own," one of the rescuers said. 

Night temperatures in Khakassia already drop to -9C. 

The lynx is included in the list of wild animals prohibited from being kept in captivity.

Details

The bobcat (Lynx rufus), also known as the red lynx, is one of the four extant species within the medium-sized wild cat genus Lynx. Native to North America, it ranges from southern Canada through most of the contiguous United States to Oaxaca in Mexico. It is listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List since 2002, due to its wide distribution and large population. Although it has been hunted extensively both for sport and fur, populations have proven stable, though declining in some areas.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Ukrainian forces blow up Ternovskaya dam to stop Russian Army

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the Ternovskaya dam of the Kurakhovo Reservoir

Ukrainian forces blow up dam on Kurakhovo water reservoir
Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
Kremlin says what Moscow will do if Ukraine strikes deep into Russia
German Chancellor Scholz wants to talk to Putin because the right time is coming
Tourists take curious video of Pyongyang through bus window
Unlocking the Arctic: The Northern Sea Route as the Future of Global Sea Trade Hriday Sarma German Chancellor Olaf Scholz puts Germany's problems aside Lyuba Lulko The Comeback Kid! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Bild: Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his Putin remarks
Patrushev: Russia's naval nuclear shield is always on guard
Patrushev: Russia's naval nuclear shield is always on guard
Last materials
Lynx rescued from power line support in Siberia
Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his remarks about Putin
Patrushev: Russian Black Sea Fleet fears no threat from Ukraine
Pyongyang as seen through bus window
Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: The right time to talk to Putin will come soon
Ukrainian forces blow up dam on Kurakhovo water reservoir
Video: Young woman survives being run over by train
Russian general killed in special military operation zone
Ukraine's former FM Kuleba: Biden knew Ukraine would perish
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.