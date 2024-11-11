Pyongyang as seen through bus window

A curious video from Pyongyang has recently appeared on social media. The video was said to be made by Russian visitors who landed in Pyongyang in October.

It is worthy of note that foreigners visiting the DPRK are required to follow a set of rules regulating their stay.

In general, filming is allowed, but there are many nuances at this point. For example, there are strict rules for photographing portraits and monuments of the leaders. All such monuments and portraits must be photographed in their entirety. Photos depicting half of such installations or monuments are strictly prohibited. Filming local residents is not advisable either. Taking pictures and making videos of North Korean scenery and places of interest is free. Tourists may video anything they like — hills, buildings, cityscapes, etc.

It is forbidden to photograph military installations, people in uniforms, and those engaged in physical labor. It is forbidden to photograph buildings under construction, even if the facade has already been completed and interior decoration works are underway.

Details

Pyongyang is the capital and largest city of North Korea, where it is sometimes labeled as the "Capital of the Revolution" (혁명의 수도). Pyongyang is located on the Taedong River about 109 km (68 mi) upstream from its mouth on the Yellow Sea. According to the 2008 population census, it has a population of 3,255,288. Pyongyang is a directly administered city (직할시; 直轄市; chikhalsi) with a status equal to that of the North Korean provinces. Pyongyang is one of the oldest cities in Korea. It was the capital of two ancient Korean kingdoms, Gojoseon and Goguryeo, and served as the secondary capital of Goryeo. Following the establishment of North Korea in 1948, Pyongyang became its de facto capital. The city was again devastated during the Korean War, but was quickly rebuilt after the war with Soviet assistance.

