Woman downs 20 shots of strong drinks and falls into coma at Moscow bar

A young woman fell into a coma after having 20 shots in a Moscow bar. It was said that the woman went out for a drink after her boyfriend broke up with her.

On Sunday night, October 27, the 24-year-old woman named only as Tanya came to the bar at Sergei Zhukov's Ruki Vverkh Bar (Hands Up!) on Tverskaya Street in Moscow. She ordered 20 shots of various strong drinks — vodka, whiskey, rum, tequila, sambuca and absinthe — and downed them all one after another while her friend and the bartender were filming her drinking.

The woman felt sick and collapsed soon afterwards. She was rushed to intensive care in serious condition.

Following the incident, the Ruki Vverh bar chain introduced restrictions on the amount of alcohol beverages per guest, PR director of Ruki Vverh Bar Petro Sheksheev said, RBC reports.

Details

Ruki Vverh (Russian: Руки Вверх, meaning "Hands Up!") is the name of Russian pop and dance musician Sergey Zhukov. They were originally a duo which consisted of Zhukov and Aleksey Potekhin. The duo came to prominence in the 1990s.

