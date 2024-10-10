Governor picks his nose and wipes his hand on woman official

Aleksander Osipov, the Governor of Zabaikalsky Krai (Trans-Baikal region), picked his nose, wiped his hand on a woman standing beside him, a subordinate of his, and carried on. The video of the confusing incident appeared on Mash Telegram channel.

The awkward situation happened as the Governor was listening to a report from forestry chief Elena Shalyapina about fires in the region. The governor, standing next to her, cleaned his nose and wiped his hand on the official's clothes.

The governor declined to comment on the reasons of his act and simply hung up.

Details

Transbaikal Trans-Baikal, Transbaikalia or Dauria is a mountainous region to the east of or "beyond" (trans-) Lake Baikal in Far Eastern Russia. The steppe and wetland landscapes of Dauria are protected by the Daurian Nature Reserve, which forms part of a World Heritage Site named "Landscapes of Dauria".

