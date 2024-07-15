World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video: Acrobat on bicycle falls from tightrope to his death during circus show

Acrobat falls off tightrope during circus show in Rostov – Video

Society

An acrobat fell off a tightrope during a performance of the Demidov circus in Rostov.

The Investigative Directorate for the Rostov Region reported on the morning of July 15 that the acrobat subsequently died at hospital.

A criminal case was initiated into violation of labor protection requirements resulting in the death of a person through negligence.

The moment of the fall was captured on video. The video shows the acrobat riding along a tightrope on a bicycle, holding a pole in his hands. He covered the path in one direction without any problems and went back backwards. Almost immediately after this, he fell down from a height of four meters and lost consciousness. Circus employees immediately ran up to him and carried him backstage in their arms.

