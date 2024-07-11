World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Flight attendant goes viral for his super macho pre-flight demonstration video

Flight attendant conquers women's hearts and even more with his pre-flight demo

Society

The Russian steward, who went viral on social media for his pre-flight demonstration video, turned out to be married.

The video that echoed in the hearts of thousands and thousands of Russian women shows Aeroflot's alpha steward giving a pre-flight safety briefing and showing how to fasten seatbelts and wear oxygen masks. The man took a very artistic (sexy) approach to his performance and became famous on the Internet immediately. Thousands of women wanted to find out more about the man.

This super sexy macho flight attendant was soon identified as 35-year-old Daniil from Moscow. He got married a year ago, the couple has no children yet. Daniil speaks English and Spanish, he plays the guitar, drums, sings, does martial arts and fitness.

Daniil does not have a higher education. He tried to enter different universities a few times, but dropped out. It was only Aeroflot courses that he completed to become a flight attendant. Daniil often has to protect women from drunk passengers and he loves his job. Daniil was offered to become an official face of the airline, but he declined because he would have to stop flying.

After seeing the video of Daniil giving pre-flight safety instructions to passengers, women started posting numerous suggestive jokes about him:

  • "Aeroflot needs to indicate this man's name in tickets"
  • "I will watch this demo from beginning to end"
  • "Goodbye, aerophobia!"
  • "Panties are dropping down instead of oxygen masks"
  • "I'm on board no matter where the plane goes"
  • "This is not aviation, this is ovulation"
  • "This is the case when I don't want to sit by the window, but on his face"
  • "OMG, punish me, please!"

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
