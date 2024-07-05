World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Scammers force Russians to spray-paint GUR on Moscow's historical sites

Russians spray-paint GUR abbreviation on historical sites near Kremlin

A woman was detained in Moscow for writing GUR abbreviation on Red Square. The abbreviation stands for Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (Glavnoye Upravleniye Razvedki).

The woman spray-painted the three letters in Cyrillic (ГУР) on the frontal site of Red Square. The detainee was filming her actions on video. The woman became a victim of scammers from Ukraine, Mash Telegram channel reports.

The moment of the crime was captured on video. The footage shows the woman using a can of spray paint to make the inscription.

On June 29, a 57-year-old resident of the Tula region wrote GUR on the monument to Marshal Georgy Zhukov on Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin. The man was detained. He told the police that it was telephone scammers who convinced him to perform the act allegedly under the guise of a code word to capture swindlers. 

