New Russian car, Lada Iskra, premiered at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

AvtoVAZ unveils new car, Lada Iskra

Society

Russia's automobile giant AvtoVAZ unveiled its new car, the Lada Iskra. The new car was premiered to the public at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Lada Iskra presentation

The Lada Iskra is a car that AvtoVAZ positions as a budget model.

According to AvtoVAZ, the Lada Iskra will take a niche between the Vesta and Granta families. Outwardly, the Iskra is reminiscent of the Vesta model. The new model will be released as a sedan, a hatchback and an all-terrain hatchback.

The crimson colour in which the Lada Iskra was presented is also a new feature. Sanctions and interruptions in ink supplies caused AvtoVAZ to cut its colour palette to a minimum. The company currently produces cars in white, black and gray. The exception was made for the Lada Niva crossovers, for which a dark green tint was available. At the beginning of 2024, AvtoVAZ announced the expansion of the body colour palette to seven shades throughout the year.

The work on the new car began even before the start of the military operation and continued after Renault left Russia. The serial production of the new model will begin in early 2025, when the issue of component production localisation can be resolved.

The price of the new car has not been announced. Dealers expect that it will be more expensive than the Granta, the cost of which in the minimum configuration exceeds one million rubles ($11,000).

In addition to the Lada Iskra, AvtoVAZ planned to present the Lada Vesta Sportline SW with an automatic transmission, the Aura, and the electric e-Largus.

