Monument to PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin appears in Southern Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin immortalised in Southern Russia

A monument to PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and PMC commander Dmitry Utkin appeared in the company chapel in the town of Goryachiy Klyuch. The photographs of the monument appeared in PMC Wagner. Reports Telegram channel.

Photo: flickr.com by Sheila Sund is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

The monument is designed as a full-length statue of Yevgeny Prigozhin with a walkie-talkie in his hand and Dmitry Utkin standing behind him holding a machine gun.

The inscription on the pedestal "To the First” and "To the Ninth” designates Prigozhin's and Utkin's call signs in the PMC and the numbers of their badges.

In December 2023, a memorial plaque appeared on the wall of Prigozhin's office on the Lieutenant Schmidt Embankment in St. Petersburg.

On August 23, an Embraer Legacy business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region. There were ten people on board the crashed plane, including the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander Dmitry Utkin and another key commander Valery Chekalov with the call sign Rover. All three had the title of Hero of Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg.