Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow to Frank Sinatra and Terminator title theme playing

Alexei Navalny* was buried in Moscow at the Borisov Cemetery (*included in the list of terrorists and extremists; his FBK Foundation was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognised as an extremist and undesirable group and was banned in Russia).

The funeral ceremony took place in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God took place in Moscow's Maryino district.

Those gathered reported that the coffin with the body was lowered into the grave to the song "My Way” by Frank Sinatra and the title song of "Terminator” movie. Navalny's parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila Navalny, as well as the mother of the widow were present at the funeral. Yulia Navalnaya and the children did not attend the ceremony.

US Ambassador Lynn Tracy, Deputy Ambassador of Great Britain Tom Dodd, Ambassador of France Pierre Levy, Ambassador of Germany Alexander Lambsdorff, Ambassador of Canada Sarah Taylor were also seen at the memorial service.

Journalists also spotted the cars of ambassadors of Ireland, Greece, Poland, Belgium and Austria.

It was earlier reported that Navalny's associates refused a funeral room for 500 people at the Khovanskoye Cemetery, which government agencies offered. As a result, a plot worth approximately three million rubles was purchased at the Borisov Cemetery.

Kremlin has nothing to say to relatives

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had nothing to say to the relatives of the deceased. He also refrained from giving any assessments to those who gathered at the temple in Moscow to bid farewell to the deceased.

Peskov did not give an assessment of Navalny's past activities either.

"No, [the Kremlin] can not [give assessments],” he said, answering a corresponding question.

In a conversation with Peskov, journalists mentioned calls from Navalny's supporters to hold rallies "all over Russia.” Dmitry Peskov recalled the need to comply with the law.

"There is a law, it must be followed. Any unauthorised gatherings will violate the law; accordingly, those who participate in them will be held accountable, again, in accordance with the current law," Dmitry Peskov said.

Alexei Navalny felt unwell and died on February 16. He was serving his sentence in the Polar Wolf colony in the village of Kharp, where he was transferred from the Vladimir region. He was found guilty of financing extremist activities, making public calls for extremist activities and involving minors in activities dangerous to their lives.

Navalny died from a blood clot in his heart. He was 47.

The head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that Navalny died from a blood clot. He thus denied speculation that the opposition activist was killed while in prison.