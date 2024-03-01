World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow to Frank Sinatra and Terminator title theme playing

Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow. His wife and children did not come

Society

Alexei Navalny* was buried in Moscow at the Borisov Cemetery (*included in the list of terrorists and extremists; his FBK Foundation was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognised as an extremist and undesirable group and was banned in Russia).

Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow. His wife and children did not come
Photo: "Свеча" by lazarev.ma.ru is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The funeral ceremony took place in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God took place in Moscow's Maryino district.

Those gathered reported that the coffin with the body was lowered into the grave to the song "My Way” by Frank Sinatra and the title song of "Terminator” movie. Navalny's parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila Navalny, as well as the mother of the widow were present at the funeral. Yulia Navalnaya and the children did not attend the ceremony.

US Ambassador Lynn Tracy, Deputy Ambassador of Great Britain Tom Dodd, Ambassador of France Pierre Levy, Ambassador of Germany Alexander Lambsdorff, Ambassador of Canada Sarah Taylor were also seen at the memorial service.

Journalists also spotted the cars of ambassadors of Ireland, Greece, Poland, Belgium and Austria.

It was earlier reported that Navalny's associates refused a funeral room for 500 people at the Khovanskoye Cemetery, which government agencies offered. As a result, a plot worth approximately three million rubles was purchased at the Borisov Cemetery.

Kremlin has nothing to say to relatives

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had nothing to say to the relatives of the deceased. He also refrained from giving any assessments to those who gathered at the temple in Moscow to bid farewell to the deceased.

Peskov did not give an assessment of Navalny's past activities either.

"No, [the Kremlin] can not [give assessments],” he said, answering a corresponding question.

In a conversation with Peskov, journalists mentioned calls from Navalny's supporters to hold rallies "all over Russia.” Dmitry Peskov recalled the need to comply with the law.

"There is a law, it must be followed. Any unauthorised gatherings will violate the law; accordingly, those who participate in them will be held accountable, again, in accordance with the current law," Dmitry Peskov said.

Alexei Navalny felt unwell and died on February 16. He was serving his sentence in the Polar Wolf colony in the village of Kharp, where he was transferred from the Vladimir region. He was found guilty of financing extremist activities, making public calls for extremist activities and involving minors in activities dangerous to their lives.

Navalny died from a blood clot in his heart. He was 47.

The head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that Navalny died from a blood clot. He thus denied speculation that the opposition activist was killed while in prison.

"I may disappoint you, but we know he died from a blood clot," adding that it was "more or less confirmed,"" Budanov told reporters on Feb. 25.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian military will soon show what the new weapons are capable of - Putin

The Russian army has used Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles during the special military operation in Ukraine and the new weapons have confirmed their characteristics

Putin: Russian military will show what Sarmat missile is capable of soon
Putin: NATO troops in Ukraine will lead to tragic consequences
Putin: If NATO sends troops to Ukraine, the consequences will be much more tragic
Military man gives a startled look into the camera while Putin was talking
Putin's 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly becomes his longest
North Korean KN-23 missiles in the Russian army: Rumours and reality Dmitry Plotnikov Putin's 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly: Ukraine, the West and new major social projects Andrey Mihayloff The Age of Awareness – President Lyndon Johnson Chooses 1968 Retirement Guy Somerset
WSJ unveils details of Russia-Ukraine peace treaty that Boris Johnson trashed
France officially refuses to send troops to Ukraine
Western officials fear Russia's retaliation should they seize Russian assets
Western officials fear Russia's retaliation should they seize Russian assets
Last materials
Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow. His wife and children did not come
Finland wants Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russian territory
The West gets cold feet about seizing frozen Russian assets
The French are not glad to die for Ukraine
WSJ unveils details of 2022 Russia-Ukraine peace treaty that could save so many lives
Military man becomes star of Putin's 2024 Federal Assembly speech
Putin's 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly: Ukraine, the West and new major social projects
Putin sets record with his 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly
Putin: Russian military will show what Sarmat missile is capable of soon
Putin: NATO troops in Ukraine will lead to tragic consequences
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X