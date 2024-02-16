Alexei Navalny, blogger and opposition activist, dies

Alexei Navalny dies in Polar Wolf colony during walk

Alexey Navalny felt sick during a walk and almost immediately "lost consciousness,” officials with the Federal Penitentiary Service said.

Photo: flickr.com/ by Mitya Aleshkovskiy is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

Doctors pronounced him dead.

The oppositionist was transferred to Colony No. 3 Polar Wolf in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in December.

Alexei Navalny died in the Polar Wolf colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug said in the afternoon of February 16.

The Penitentiary Service stated that Navalny became ill on February 16 in correctional colony No. 3 during a walk. He "passed out almost immediately."

Doctors carried out "all necessary resuscitation measures, which did not give positive results.”

"Doctors confirmed his death. The causes of death are being established,” the FSIN department for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug said in a statement.

The Federal Penitentiary Service announced that it would send a commission to the colony. The commission will include managers and employees of "operational and medical units of the central office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of Navalny's death, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov also said that the Federal Penitentiary Service was "engaged in all relevant checks, no instructions are required, because there is a set of rules in this regard.”