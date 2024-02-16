World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Alexei Navalny, blogger and opposition activist, dies

Alexei Navalny dies in Polar Wolf colony during walk

Russia

Alexey Navalny felt sick during a walk and almost immediately "lost consciousness,” officials with the Federal Penitentiary Service said.

Alexei Navalny dies in Polar Wolf colony during walk
Photo: flickr.com/ by Mitya Aleshkovskiy is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

Doctors pronounced him dead.

The oppositionist was transferred to Colony No. 3 Polar Wolf in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in December.

Alexei Navalny died in the Polar Wolf colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug said in the afternoon of February 16.

The Penitentiary Service stated that Navalny became ill on February 16 in correctional colony No. 3 during a walk. He "passed out almost immediately."

Doctors carried out "all necessary resuscitation measures, which did not give positive results.”

"Doctors confirmed his death. The causes of death are being established,” the FSIN department for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug said in a statement.

The Federal Penitentiary Service announced that it would send a commission to the colony. The commission will include managers and employees of "operational and medical units of the central office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of Navalny's death, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov also said that the Federal Penitentiary Service was "engaged in all relevant checks, no instructions are required, because there is a set of rules in this regard.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Commander of the Black Sea Fleet to be dismissed after Ceasar Kunikov disaster

The person who may have replace Admiral Sokolov as acting commander of the Black Sea Fleet has already been found

Russian admiral likely to be dismissed from his post of Black Sea Fleet commander
Russia to test Stretta laser system in April
State testing of Stretta laser system to start this spring
Rumours about Russian nuclear weapons in space part of Washington's tricks
Tucker Carlson: Acting as an Agent?
Tucker Carlson: Acting as an Agent? Mark S. McGrew Lebanon and Hezbollah: One common goal, different approaches Daria Aslamova Ukraine will not receive Mirage 2000D from France. Macron refuses to come to Kyiv Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine uses American GLSDB aerial bombs for the first time
Tucker Carlson fell in love with Moscow during 8 days of his stay
At least nine killed as Ukraine shells Belgorod again
At least nine killed as Ukraine shells Belgorod again
Last materials
Alexei Navalny dies in Polar Wolf colony during walk
Russian troops break into the centre of Avdiivka, Ukrainians retreat
Russian troops detect and annihilate Czech RM-70 Vampire MLRS that struck Belgorod
Tucker Carlson: Acting as an Agent?
Russian admiral likely to be dismissed from his post of Black Sea Fleet commander
Russia to test Stretta laser system in April
Tucker Carlson plus Moscow equals one love
Lebanon and Hezbollah: One common goal, different approaches
Ukraine's missile attack on Belgorod: Death toll climbs to nine
Ukraine launches 14 RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets at Russia's Belgorod
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X