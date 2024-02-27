World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian men with long hairstyles and long nails should be punished, Russian MP says

Men with long nails should be punished, Russian MP says

Men displaying long nails and hair, as well as men wearing makeup should be treated as individuals who violate public order and should be punished accordingly, Russian MP Alexander Khinshtein said, KP.ru said.

Such looks make men demonstrate their affiliation with the prohibited movement.

"A person will be punished not for long nails, but for demonstrating them, because a combination of all these things creates a completely specific image that leaves no doubt what kind of a person is standing in front of you,” Khinshtein reasoned.

The MP also said that men with long nails and long hairstyles should be punished because children may ask questions about their looks.

It is worthy of note that Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Russia was tolerant of people of non-traditional sexual orientation. They can live peacefully in the country if they comply with one main condition — "not to touch children," Putin said.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
