World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Supreme Court of Russia bans International LGBT Social Movement

Russia

The Supreme Court of Russia, having considered the claim from the Ministry of Justice, labeled "International LGBT Social Movement” as an extremist organisation and banned its activities in Russia. The court hearing took place on Thursday, November 30.

Supreme Court of Russia bans International LGBT Social Movement
Photo: https://i08.fotocdn.net/s111/84f15eaa5556a84a/public_pin_l/2488859475.jpg

The court decision comes into force immediately, RIA Novosti reports.

It took the court about four hours to study the evidence presented by the Ministry of Justice. The operative part of the decision was announced afterwards, but the motives of the judges remain unknown.

The Ministry of Justice filed the lawsuit on November 17. The ministry noted that various signs and manifestations of an extremist orientation were identified in the activities of the movement on the territory of Russia, including the incitement of social and religious strife.

It is worthy of note that Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 17 that LGBT people were part of society.

"I'll tell you something unexpected. They too — these topics and these people — have the right to win, show and tell, because this is also part of society. This is what people live by too. If it's only them who can win various contests, then that's bad," Putin said speaking at the Cultural Forum in St. Petersburg.

In late 2022, Putin signed a law banning LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and gender reassignment among people of any age in Russia. Previously, the law only limited LGBT propaganda among minors. The punishment for such propaganda among minors was tightened.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Peace is near? Russia's Lavrov goes for OSCE summit

Europe has recognised the need for negotiations with Russia to discuss the security system on the continent. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is going to Macedonia for meetings with colleagues within the OSCE

Europe invites Russia to dialogue within the OSCE. What will Lavrov say to the West?
Russian model and her daughter killed in Turkey
Russian model and her daughter killed in Turkey
Winner of The Voice Russia claps her hands to bombings of Donetsk
Vladislav Surkov: Minsk-3 is not going to happen
Europe invites Russia to dialogue within the OSCE. What will Lavrov say to the West? Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
Doctors remove unexploded ammo from soldier's body
Rescuers put enormous effort to save horses that fall through ice
The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond)
The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond)
Last materials
Zelensky admits Donbass very hard to return, doubts NATO membership
Bulgaria makes 'stupid and absurd' decision to reroute plane with Russian officials
Raw video: Gunmen attack people on bus stop in Jerusalem
Putin on Henry Kissinger's death: He was an outstanding diplomat
Europe invites Russia to dialogue within the OSCE. What will Lavrov say to the West?
The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond)
Rescuers put enormous effort to save six horses that fall through ice
Doctors remove unexploded ammo from soldier's body
Vladislav Surkov: Ukraine dreams of Minsk-3, but Russia not going there again
The Voice Russia winner Nargiz: 'Good Russians are dead Russians'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X