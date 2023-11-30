Supreme Court of Russia bans International LGBT Social Movement

The Supreme Court of Russia, having considered the claim from the Ministry of Justice, labeled "International LGBT Social Movement” as an extremist organisation and banned its activities in Russia. The court hearing took place on Thursday, November 30.

Photo: https://i08.fotocdn.net/s111/84f15eaa5556a84a/public_pin_l/2488859475.jpg

The court decision comes into force immediately, RIA Novosti reports.

It took the court about four hours to study the evidence presented by the Ministry of Justice. The operative part of the decision was announced afterwards, but the motives of the judges remain unknown.

The Ministry of Justice filed the lawsuit on November 17. The ministry noted that various signs and manifestations of an extremist orientation were identified in the activities of the movement on the territory of Russia, including the incitement of social and religious strife.

It is worthy of note that Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 17 that LGBT people were part of society.

"I'll tell you something unexpected. They too — these topics and these people — have the right to win, show and tell, because this is also part of society. This is what people live by too. If it's only them who can win various contests, then that's bad," Putin said speaking at the Cultural Forum in St. Petersburg.

In late 2022, Putin signed a law banning LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and gender reassignment among people of any age in Russia. Previously, the law only limited LGBT propaganda among minors. The punishment for such propaganda among minors was tightened.