Effects of '$5 insanity' drug that causes Americans feel superhuman captured on video

Society

The disturbing video in this article shows the effects of a new synthetic drug that has been spreading in the United States like an avalanche. The drug is ten times stronger than coke. An intake of more than 0.1 grams may cause an overdose.

The drug is commonly known in the US as Flakka or "$5 insanity" because this price gets a person an equivalent of an $80 dose of cocaine. 

Dozens of people have already been reported dead because of "$5 insanity" overdoses: the human heart is unable to handle the overload and fails. 

The drug is made from the chemical alpha-PVP, a synthetic version of cathinone - a chemical that is used to make bath salts. Once ingested, the person develops a feeling of euphoria, hallucinations, psychosis or apparent superhuman strength. The drug causes a syndrome that is referred to as excited delirium.

The user develops psychotic behaviour, they often rip off their clothes and run out into the street. It usually takes not just one or two, but four or five police officers to restrain them.

