Over 300 guest workers stage mass brawl when queuing to canteen at gas deposit

About 300 foreign employees of the Kovyktinskoye gas field in the Irkutsk region started a mass fight in a queue at the canteen.

The incident happened on the evening of June 23. In the canteen, gas condensate field workers, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, quarrelled with each other after someone had gotten ahead of them in the queue for food.

Two large groups of foreign employees met at the trailers and started a massive brawl. Nine people were hospitalised with head injuries and bruises.

The Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Irkutsk region later revealed violations of the requirements for labor protection and living conditions of workers at the enterprise, cases of untimely payment of wages and a number of other violations.

All those who took part in the fight were brought to administrative responsibility and paid fines in full. The amounts of the fines were not specified. Four additional canteens were arranged at the enterprise, the number of security personnel was increased as well.

Over 300 citizens were brought to administrative responsibility for violating public order, decisions on administrative expulsion were made against 34 foreign citizens — they were deported from the Russian Federation, officials representing the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Irkutsk region said.