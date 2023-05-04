World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Massive FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in village garden

Society

In the village of Golovchino, the Belgorod region of Russia, an unexploded 500-kilogram FAB-500 bomb was found, Mash Telegram channel said.

Massive FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in village garden
Photo: wikimedia.com

The bomb fell on the territory of a private house and went underground about a week ago. The house owner heard the sound of the impact and then found a funnel in her garden. The woman immediately contacted emergency services.

Before destroying the bomb, rescuers had to evacuate 56 residents of the adjacent street. Specialists then unearthed and neutralized the bomb.

According to Shot Telegram channel, the FAB-500 fell in Golovchino on April 25 and went 15 meters underground.

It remains unknown whether it was a Russian or a Ukrainian bomb as FAB-500 bombs are in service with both Russian and Ukrainian military. These high-explosive bombs are compatible with most Soviet aircraft.

This is the third incident with the fall of FAB-500 bombs in the region in two weeks. On April 20, an aerial bomb came off a Russian Su-34 fighter jet as it was flying over Belgorod. As a result of the emergency, several residential buildings were damaged.

On April 22, another FAB-500 was found at the site of the first incident. The bomb went five meters underground. Specialists took the projectile to the firing range and destroyed it.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
