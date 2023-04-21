Su-34 fighter jet accidentally drops bomb on Belgorod at night

The Russian Defense Ministry explained the powerful explosion that occurred in the city of Belgorod on April 20 in the evening. According to the departent, the incident occurred as a result of the abnormal drop of the ammunition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation.

The abnormal drop of the air bomb took place at about 22:15 MSK as the aircraft was flying above the city, the ministry said, TASS reports.

Several buildings were damaged, but luckily, no one was hurt.

The explosion occurred on Vatutin Street. A huge crater appeared at the intersection of Vatutin and Gubkin streets.

A part of the house on Shalandina Street was damaged, windows were shattered in the building, shell fragments were found in one of the apartments. Building tenants were evacuated.

The power of the explosion threw one of the cars up, onto the roof of a grocery store.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, later confirmed the information about the explosion.

According to the governor, windows in several apartment blocks were shattered, several parked cars were damaged and several power line poles were knocked down.

It was later reported that several apartments were damaged in the explosion. Their tenants were accommodated in a hotel.

Later, Governor Gladkov said that two people were hut as a result of the incident. A woman was hospitalized with a craniocerebral injury in a state of moderate severity. Another woman suffered bruises, but refused hospitalization.