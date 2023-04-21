World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Su-34 fighter jet accidentally drops bomb on Belgorod at night

Incidents

The Russian Defense Ministry explained the powerful explosion that occurred in the city of Belgorod on April 20 in the evening. According to the departent, the incident occurred as a result of the abnormal drop of the ammunition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation.

Su-34 fighter jet accidentally drops bomb on Belgorod at night

The abnormal drop of the air bomb took place at about 22:15 MSK as the aircraft was flying above the city, the ministry said, TASS reports.

Several buildings were damaged, but luckily, no one was hurt.

The explosion occurred on Vatutin Street. A huge crater appeared at the intersection of Vatutin and Gubkin streets.

A part of the house on Shalandina Street was damaged, windows were shattered in the building, shell fragments were found in one of the apartments. Building tenants were evacuated.

The power of the explosion threw one of the cars up, onto the roof of a grocery store.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, later confirmed the information about the explosion.

According to the governor, windows in several apartment blocks were shattered, several parked cars were damaged and several power line poles were knocked down.

It was later reported that several apartments were damaged in the explosion. Their tenants were accommodated in a hotel.

Later, Governor Gladkov said that two people were hut as a result of the incident. A woman was hospitalized with a craniocerebral injury in a state of moderate severity. Another woman suffered bruises, but refused hospitalization.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
USA plans to launch 5,000 Tomahawk missiles on Russia to incapacitate decision-making centres

According to publications in US media, Washington intends to strike Russia with thousands of Tomahawk missiles.

Washington plans to strike Russia with 5,000 Tomahawk missiles
Sohu: Lavrov conquers Brazil as soon as he gets off the plane
Russia's Lavrov stuns Washington in Brazil
Russian Defence Ministry reports on Bakhmut fighting
Mysterious flash of light illuminates the sky above Kyiv at night
Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine Babu Ranganathan Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine: The USA is to blame
Commander of Russian Pacific Fleet resigns and goes on vacation
Last materials
145 million years: That is the age of the flower recently discovered
Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose?
Trash cans with holes: Hotel life hack for your home
Expensive air fresheners are worthless. There is cheap remedy
Sohu: Lavrov conquers Brazil as soon as he gets off the plane
What things are unnecessary in the bathroom?
Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine
Washington plans to strike Russia with 5,000 Tomahawk missiles
Russian forces annihilate nearly 500 Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut area
Not many people know about the secret capabilities of a car's windshield
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X