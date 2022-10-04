World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital

Steven Seagal, a US film actor with Russian citizenship holds a 26 percent stake in the Gorki Holding Company near Moscow, which received a huge plot of land in the Odintsovo district, Baza Telegram channel reports.

The authorities of the Moscow region leased 8.2 hectares of land in the Odintsovo district to Seagal until 2026. The site is located near the village of Gorki-10 on the 25th kilometer of the Rublevo-Uspenskoe Highway. In this area, one hectare of land costs more than a million rubles ($17,000). The construction company is to build the International Martial Arts Centre on this plot of land. The market value of such a plot of land amounts to 800 million rubles (about $14 milion). Seagal's company received the land without bidding, Baza said.

However, according to an extract from Rosreestr (Russian State Register), this plot of land was registered in perpetual use for the National Medical Research Center for Oncology named after N. N. Blokhin.

In 2018, Dom.RF state corporation put up the site for auction at a starting price of 178 million rubles ($3 million) provided that the land could only be used only for the purpose of the medical treatment of children.

After four months of unsuccessful bidding, the Blokhin Cancer Center wanted to have the land back, but no children's hospital was built. As a result, the land was owned by the Odintsovo urban district. The status of the permitted use of land was changed.

The Moscow region authorities gave the plot to Steven Seagal's firm without competition. It was said that his company would create jobs during construction works. However, the official agreement concluded between the Government of the Moscow Region and Seagal's firm states that the sports complex on eight hectares of land would be built by the effort of only eight people. By 2026, they will build a "two-story sports center with a complex of auxiliary buildings with a main aikido wrestling hall, a gym, a conference room and exhibition space," Baza Telegram channel said.

Steven Seagal became a Russian citizen in November 2016. He received the Russian passport from the hands of President Vladimir Putin. Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov then said that the actor had been seeking Russian citizenship persistently and for a long time. In 2021, Seagal vowed never to renounce his Russian citizenship.

