EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods

Society

The mutilated body of a missing local resident was found in Tatarstan, Channel Five reports, citing its sources.

According to the TV channel, the body was found headless and gnawed by wild animals. The relatives of the deceased could still identify the man.

The victim was an unemployed veteran of the first Chechen campaign who went missing six months ago. The man went into the woods to pick mushrooms to subsequently sell them.

It was said that the man had a severe form of alcohol addiction and was sick with alcoholic epilepsy. It remains unknown whether his death was associated with the diagnosis.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.

Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
World
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
World
Kherson region of Ukraine to address Putin to become part of Russia
Mark S. McGrew Can Elon Musk Start A Trend? Mark S. McGrew Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where the West got it wrong Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Montresor Montresor Macedonian General Alexander the Great: First Unipolar Conquering Globalist? Montresor Montresor
World
Russian Duma Chief explains what US is achieving by starving Ukraine
Society
Russian regions bury servicemen killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
World
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
Last materials
Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods
Can Elon Musk Start A Trend?
The UN confirms Ukrainian militants tortured Russian soldiers
Moscow demands Warsaw's apologies for attacking Russian ambassador
Ukraine works on WMD provocation, similarly to Syrian scenarios
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
Kremlin: Putin plans no martial law in Russia as everything goes as planned
Kherson region authorities to ask Putin to join Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy