Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods

The mutilated body of a missing local resident was found in Tatarstan, Channel Five reports, citing its sources.

According to the TV channel, the body was found headless and gnawed by wild animals. The relatives of the deceased could still identify the man.

The victim was an unemployed veteran of the first Chechen campaign who went missing six months ago. The man went into the woods to pick mushrooms to subsequently sell them.

It was said that the man had a severe form of alcohol addiction and was sick with alcoholic epilepsy. It remains unknown whether his death was associated with the diagnosis.