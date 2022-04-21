EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

Society

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain.

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

According to the Telecinco TV channel, Spain launched investigation into the death of three people — Protosenia, his wife and daughter. The police of Catalonia are inclined to believe that the man killed his family members and then committed a suicide.

According to Telecinco and El Punt Avui, the bodies of Sergey Protosenia's wife and daughter had stab wounds. They were found in their beds, while the body of the man was found in the garden. An ax and a knife were found next to him.

The fortune of the former Novatek manager was estimated at 400 million euros.

Protosenia lived permanently in France. The family arrived in Spain for Easter holidays.

On April 18, former Vice President of Gazprombank Vladislav Avaev, his wife and daughter were found dead in Moscow. The police believe that the businessman shot his wife and daughter, and then committed a suicide.

PJSC Novatek is a company engaged in natural gas production. It is ranked second largest company in Russia in terms of production volumes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Columnists
What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL

Ukraine is a bit of a mystery to me. I have never been there. I know very little if anything of the country or the customs of the Ukrainian people. But I am very experienced in recognizing lies and liars

What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL
Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol
World
Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol
Russia
Russia successfully launches monster Sarmat missile
World
DPR: Kyiv "captures" Maryinka to hide Ukraine Forces' massive losses
Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew Petr Ernilin Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims Petr Ernilin John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton
World
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev reveals the 'meaning' of Ukraine operatio
Business
Zara wants to return to Russia
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Crimes
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Last materials
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Russian offensive in Donbass increases the number of Ukrainian Forces losses
Man loses one testicle in toilet fight with police officer
Man tries to exit plane during takeoff
Crimean authorities say residents of southern Ukraine want to be part of Russia
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
Massive fire breaks out at Research Institute of Russian Aerospace Forces
Russia takes full control of Mariupol, except for Azovstal
Russia will stop the special operation when NATO stops colonizing Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy