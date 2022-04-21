Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain.

According to the Telecinco TV channel, Spain launched investigation into the death of three people — Protosenia, his wife and daughter. The police of Catalonia are inclined to believe that the man killed his family members and then committed a suicide.

According to Telecinco and El Punt Avui, the bodies of Sergey Protosenia's wife and daughter had stab wounds. They were found in their beds, while the body of the man was found in the garden. An ax and a knife were found next to him.

The fortune of the former Novatek manager was estimated at 400 million euros.

Protosenia lived permanently in France. The family arrived in Spain for Easter holidays.

On April 18, former Vice President of Gazprombank Vladislav Avaev, his wife and daughter were found dead in Moscow. The police believe that the businessman shot his wife and daughter, and then committed a suicide.

PJSC Novatek is a company engaged in natural gas production. It is ranked second largest company in Russia in terms of production volumes.