Moscow banker kills his family and then self

A double murder and suicide took place in Moscow on April 18, 2022. According to preliminary information, former Vice President of Gazprombank, Vladislav Avaev, shot his wife and daughter before committing suicide.

The bodies were found by a relative of the victims, who could not get through to them by phone. The woman was worried and decided to visit her relatives. She found the bodies of Gazprombank's former vice president and his wife Elena in one room. The body of their 13-year-old daughter Maria was found in another room.

Investigators concluded that it was a murder and suicide, because Vladislav Avaev, the deceased head of the family, had a weapon in his hand. The reasons for the incident are still unclear.

The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the City of Moscow confirmed the information about the death of the banker and his family.

It was later reported that Vladislav Avaev was in a legal dispute with his wife for the right to single-handedly raise their daughter Maria. He lost one lawsuit, while his wife withdrew the other one.

Avaev's wife filed a lawsuit with the Nikulinsky court in October last year. The woman had not officially filed for divorce. On December, Avaev's wife withdrew the lawsuit.

Noteworthy, Avaev's daughter Maria suffered from epilepsy. The official used this argument at court. In 2014, he filed a lawsuit with the Nikulinsky Court against the Presidential Administration, where Avaev had worked as a deputy head of the department until 2012. He was given a 109,4-square-meter apartment under a social lease agreement. However, the official tried to obtain a larger apartment and filed a lawsuit against his former place of work that he subsequently lost.