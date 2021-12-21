EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife

Society

The tallest man in the world, 39-year-old Turkish citizen Sultan Kosen, came to Moscow in search of a Russian bride.

World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife

Sultan Kosen is 2 meters 51 centimeters (8'23'') tall. The man started growing rapidly in adolescence. At the age of 15, Kosen underwent a surgery to stop the abnormal growth, but it helped only partially. He is accustomed to his height, the man says, adding that it does cause him some difficulties and discomfort, Gazeta.ru reports.

In Moscow, Sultan Kosen appeared as a guest at a popular talk show on Channel One. When speaking about his wish to find a wife in Russia, the tallest man in the world said that a Russian woman, when in love, will love you forever. According to the man, he heard that from his friends.

"I've heard that Russian women like hot-blooded men, but they have to be polite to women," he said.

Not that long ago, Sultan Kosen divorced his wife who was 175 centimetres (5'74'') tall.

Pravda.Ru reported about the previous holder of the world's tallest man record, Leonid Stadnyk of Ukraine. Stadnyk died aged 44 in 2014.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama?
Russian military hardware deployed only 45 km far from Ukrainain border
Russia considers banning surrogate mothers' services for foreigners
Russia wants NATO to exclude Ukraine's and Georgia's membership
NATO fails to track any of Zircon hypersonic missile test launches
Popular
Asia
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West

SWIFT is an international system, and Russia is a major player in it. When they make such threats, they cause damage to the dollar, the euro and the entire payment system

There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
World
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Inna Novikova There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama? Lyuba Lulko Usam Ozdemirov NATO will stop only when Russia stops NATO Usam Ozdemirov
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
Russia
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy