Ukrainian racists stage KKK act in Kiev

In Kiev, a group of people staged a public act dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan racist organization, which advocates the supremacy of white people over other races. The video of the march of Ukrainian racists appeared on strana.ua Telegram channel.

The video shows people dressed in white robes and pointed headdress walking through the streets of the city and holding placards saying "Yes, we are racists", "KKK is back" and "White Power". After that, they photographed themselves with black men sitting on a bench.

Earlier, racists attacked a black Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk in Ukraine. The athlete said that several unknown young people shouted racist insults against him in the center of Kiev, but the incident ended without a brawl. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky later stated that the black athlete was one of the most dignified sons of Ukraine, which the Ukrainian people were proud of. Zelensky also called the manifestation of racism and xenophobia unacceptable and called on the police to suppress them.

