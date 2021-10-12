EN RU FR PT
Bare-breasted model and Moscow Kremlin grace cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia

Society » Showbiz

Russian model Simona Kust has graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia. The photos were published on the official Instagram account of the Czech version of the publication.

Vogue editors decided to use the photo of the model standing against the background of the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower. Simona Kust was photographed wearing a black oversized jacket, a milk tutu skirt and massive heeled boots. 

On one of the cover versions, Kust is standing behind a screen with an image of a naked chest, covered with pictures of medicines in the form of capsules, and a person in a jacket worn over a naked body.

The author of the photoshoot is Arseny Jabiev, a photographer, who repeatedly collaborated with such publications as Vogue, SNC, Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Variety.

“This cover is more about philosophy than politics. It is about understanding of where we are today and what we are facing, regardless of whose side you are on. We are all in one place, and this cannot be ignored, ”Jabiev told Telegram channel Good Morning, Karl!

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
