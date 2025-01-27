Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg, where he laid a wreath at the Motherland monument to honour the memory of the victims of the Siege of Leningrad. A video of the event was shared on the Kremlin's official Telegram channel.

The footage shows the president approaching the wreath, adorned with flowers and a ribbon in the colors of the Russian tricolor, to somber music. Putin kneels, touches the flag, and then stands up as the orchestra begins to play the Russian national anthem.

The Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery is the final resting place of 420,000 residents of Leningrad and 70,000 soldiers who perished from starvation, disease, and bombings during the Great Patriotic War. The cemetery contains 186 mass graves and 6,000 individual burials.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier said that, on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad, Putin would present the first medals commemorating the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.