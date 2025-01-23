World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine expects hostilities to end in 2025, remains open to negotiations with Putin

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister for Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, said that Ukrainian authorities anticipate the conclusion of hostilities in 2025. She set out a hope for the conflict to end and stressed that Kyiv was open to negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
"We hope the war will end this year. Negotiations may take place when Ukraine is strong enough, and to be strong, we need to boost our defense production," said Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister.

Presidential Office Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also acknowledged the possibility of talks with the Russian president.

"Negotiations with Putin are possible, but only provided there is a clear understanding of what the parties aim to achieve,” he stated.

Zelensky issues ultimatum for negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that for dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv to begin, Russia must return to its 2022 borders.

Kyiv remains opposeв to the idea of Western nations resolving the conflict behind Ukraine's back. The United States and Europe considered such a scenario before, he added.

"We don't want this [negotiations to resolve the conflict] to happen behind Ukraine's back. I firmly believe the United States will not do this," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader further noted that U. S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are the world's most powerful politicians. He expressed confidence that Xi could "push Putin toward peace.”

Trump threatens trade tariffs to pressure Russia

In turn, US President Donald Trump threatened to strangle Russia's trade through the imposition of high tariffs on all goods that Russia currently exports to the United States and other countries. He would be willing to take such measures despite his "love for the Russian people,” to force the Russian authorities to sit down for negotiations with Ukraine and reach a peace agreement.

