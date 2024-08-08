Russian journalist Yevgeny Poddubny taken to Moscow's Institute for Emergency Medicine

War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, who was injured in an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, was hospitalised in serious condition to a regional clinical hospital.

Photo: Moscow Health Department

In the morning of August 8, Poddubny was taken to the Sklifosovsky Institute of Emergency Medicine in Moscow, the Health Department said.

After the attack, the journalist was immediately placed in the anti-shock department, given intensive therapy and then transferred to intensive care. Specialists from leading federal clinics make every effort to save the man's life.

Poddubny's colleagues later said that the journalist remains in serious condition, but he is conscious and talking. According to them, the journalist has suffered severe burns, a craniocerebral trauma, and a facial skeleton trauma.

The day before, Poddubny was working "under most difficult conditions on the border of the Sudzha district."

On the evening of August 7, a number of war correspondents and Telegram channels said that Yevgeny Poddubny did not survive the drone attack. However, the information was soon refuted.

Yevgeny Poddubny was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack. At the moment of the attack the journalist was traveling in a vehicle with a film crew. No one else was hurt when a Ukrainian FPV drone hit the car.