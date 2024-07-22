Kremlin: The future of US-Russian relations remains very important

The future of Russian-American relations is very important for Moscow, Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 22, TASS reports.
"For Russia, the future of Russian-American relations is of greater importance,” the Kremlin spokesman noted.
The current relations between Moscow and Washington can be assessed as "the worst period in their history.”
Dmitry Peskov also said that the Kremlin was "not surprised” by Joe Biden's decision to leave the election race. The topic of the American elections "is not of any priority for Moscow,” he added.
Russia remains dedicated to its goals in the special military operation in Ukraine, as well as to its own internal problems in the first place, Peskov said.
"Our concerns, our achievements, our problems — that's what is important for us. The goals that we set for the special military operation are our top priority, of course," he added.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Following Biden's pullout from the presidential race, European leaders were divided into three groups: the first approved Biden's decision, the second one expressed support for Trump, and those in the third one remained neutral