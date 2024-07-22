Kremlin: The future of US-Russian relations remains very important

The future of Russian-American relations is very important for Moscow, Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 22, TASS reports.

Photo: flickr.com by U.S. Department of State

"For Russia, the future of Russian-American relations is of greater importance,” the Kremlin spokesman noted.

The current relations between Moscow and Washington can be assessed as "the worst period in their history.”

Dmitry Peskov also said that the Kremlin was "not surprised” by Joe Biden's decision to leave the election race. The topic of the American elections "is not of any priority for Moscow,” he added.

Russia remains dedicated to its goals in the special military operation in Ukraine, as well as to its own internal problems in the first place, Peskov said.