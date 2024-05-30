Former woman governor to be tried for her remarks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug Natalya Komarova is to face trial in Nizhnevartovsk on June 13. She appears as a defendant in an administrative case in which she allegedly discredited the Russian Armed Forces. The case was filed against Komarova in April. If found guilty, she may face fine of up to 200,000 rubles.

Photo: Freepik by rawpixel.com is licensed under public domain

Natalya Komarova announced her resignation in the morning of May 30 after almost 14 years of service. she said that she was going to move to another job.

The case was filed in connection with the scandal that sparked in 2023 over her statements on the topic of the special military operation in Ukraine. Komarova voiced her remarks at a meeting with residents of Nizhnevartovsk last fall, when she answered a question from the wife of a military man about equipment shortages.

"We as a whole were not preparing for this war, we do not need it. We were building the world in a completely different way. In this regard, there will definitely be inconsistencies and unresolved issues. Does everything always work out for you at work? It doesn't for me," Natalya Komarova said.

In response to criticism of Komarova's statements, the press service of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug government then stated that the governor meant "the war with the West.”

"As Natalya Komarova said, Russia was not preparing for war with the West nor was it interested in the conflict in Ukraine. The president has repeatedly spoken about that. In fact, they declared war on us — war of sanctions and economic war. They also exterminate people at the hands of the Kyiv regime. The fact that Russia was forced to enter into this confrontation, of course, did not fit into our country's plans for building peace and partnership on the continent. Yugra, just like other regions, was rebuilt to the realities of time on the fly.”

Yuri Ryabtsev, the person who filed the complaint against the former governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, said that the court plans to appeal the decision to refuse to initiate a case.

"Regarding the case, this is Article 20.3.3. Code of Administrative Offences. The website of the Nizhnevartovsk court says that she is accused, but this is due to the incorrect content of the order on the record keeping in the district court. She is not a defendant yet, there is no case yet either. The waiver to involve her is to be considered on June 13th. In fact, the court is obliged to summon her, they called me — I'll go," the man said.