World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia's only woman governor that headed land of mammoths resigns, Putin replaces her with man

Putin replaces Russia's only woman governor with a man

Russia

Natalya Komarova, the Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO-Yugra) announced her resignation.

Putin replaces Russia's only woman governor with a man
Photo: www.flickr.com by Flying Puffin is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license

She was the only woman governor in Russia. In her video message that she posted on her Telegram, Komarova said that she would have another job.

"From the first day in Yugra I knew I was home! This confidence in each of you and your faith in me helped us make our region a leader,” she noted.

Komarova headed the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug in 2010.

The Kremlin highly appreciates the work that the governor has done for the region, Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for the presidential administration said. During the years of Komarova's service, the region was developing actively, he noted.

President Vladimir Putin appointed Tyumen Mayor Ruslan Kuharuk for the position of the Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. Ruslan Kuharuk was born in the region, but worked in Tyumen all his life and served as the head of the city for the last six years.

The Khanty-Mansi region has a population of 1,532,243 as of the 2010 Census. The regional centre is the city of Khanty-Mansiysk. The peoples native to the region are the Khanty and the Mansi. They are known collectively as Ob-Ugric peoples, but the two groups only constitute 2.5 percent of the region's population today. The city of Khanty-Mansiysk is known for its Archeopark with its sculptures of mammoths and other prehistoric animals that used to inhabit the region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Donald Trump threatens to bomb Moscow and Beijing

Former American President Donald Trump said during fundraising events for his election campaign that he would be ready to bomb Moscow and Beijing during his presidency

Trump wants to bomb Moscow and Beijing
Russia annihilates airfields for F-16 fighters and underground command bunkers
Russia starts obliterating Ukrainian airbases prepared for F-16 fighter jets
Small European state of Estonia has no guts to tease Russian bear
Fisherman catches extremely rare fish in the Sea of Japan
Estonia has no guts to escalate anything with Russia Lyuba Lulko World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland Dmitry Plotnikov Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine already uses Western weapons to hit Russia
USA: It is up to Ukraine to decide where to strike Russia
ECtHR files case against Ukraine over Russian prisoner of war torture
ECtHR files case against Ukraine over Russian prisoner of war torture
Last materials
Russian actress dies after fighting brain cancer for years
Estonia has no guts to escalate anything with Russia
Russia annihilates airfields for F-16 fighters and underground command bunkers
Fisherman catches extremely rare fish and shows it on video
Ten Western countries let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia
ECtHR starts hearing case of Russian POW tortured in Ukraine
Ukraine already has UK's permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russia
Trump wants to bomb Moscow and Beijing
Ukrainian authorities to be replaced when no longer needed – Putin
Video shows lightning striking three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X