World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
General Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, arrested

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces arrested

Russia

The head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, was arrested. Shamarin also serves as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces arrested
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Vitaly V. Kuzmin is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

Law enforcement officers detained the lieutenant general earlier on Thursday, May 23. The chief signalman of the Russian army was taken for questioning to the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia. His home was also searched.

Vadim Shamarin was arrested for two months as a defendant. According to the Kommersant newspaper, Shamarin is involved in a fraud case. It was also said that he was suspected of receiving a bribe on an especially large scale. He faces up to 15 years in prison under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

  • Vadim Shamarin was born in 1971 in Taganrog. He studied at the Military Academy of Communications and also graduated from the Novocherkassk Higher Military Command School of Communications. Since 1992 he served as commander of a remote control platoon at a radio centre.
  • In 2020, he was appointed acting head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. In 2021, he became the head of the department and took office as Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Several other high-ranking officials of the Defence Ministry have been detained in the past months.

Earlier in May, former commander of the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, Ivan Popov was arrested for fraud.

In April, Deputy Minister of Defence Timur Ivanov was arrested. On May 13, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, chair of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Ministry of Defence was arrested as well. Kuznetsov is was charged with receiving a bribe on an especially large scale.

All of the above-mentioned arrests took place against the backdrop of President Putin's decision to replace Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu with former Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Yuri Sadovenko, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defence, was also dismissed after 11 years of service. He was replaced with Accounts Chamber auditor, Oleg Savelyev.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
International Criminal Court to lose many of its members. US will lose Middle East

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has yet to issue an arrest warrant for Israel's leadership, but the pressure on the court is mounting already

Who urged ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu?
Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control
Russian forces take control of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Alexander Ovechkin's account in Russia blocked over unpaid debt
US makes both itself and allies immune to International Criminal Court
US pays absolutely no mind to ICC, lets allies commit whatever crimes they want Lyuba Lulko Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff A Rump State Costantino Ceoldo
Large beer keg breaks boy's jaw and nearly knocks out his eye
Large beer keg breaks boy's jaw and nearly knocks out his eye
Last materials
US pays absolutely no mind to ICC, lets allies commit whatever crimes they want
Who urged ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu?
Alexander Ovechkin's bank in Russia blocked
Boy playing with large beer keg nearly loses his eye and suffers broken jaw
Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control
Russia wants to change its borders in the Baltic Sea
Russia starts nuclear exercises in response to bellicose statements from the West
Russian general, former commander of 58th Army, arrested for theft by fraud
Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital
Russia unveils new cars to replace Mercedes – Volga C40
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X