Russian Navy now has a new commander

Admiral Alexander Moiseev introduced as acting commander of the Russian Navy

Admiral Alexander Moiseev was introduced as acting commander of the Russian Navy at a ceremony in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on the Submariner Day, RIA Novosti reports. Moiseev thus replaced Admiral Nikolai Evmenov in the post.

Photo: mil.ru

Previously, Moiseev served as the commander of the Northern Fleet. Several Russian media outlets such as Fontanka and Izvestia reported Moiseev's appointment to a new position in early March. The publications reported that his appointment "was communicated to the personnel.”

The information about the change in the commander of the Navy was "reliable,” said former commander of the Black Sea Fleet, retired admiral Vladimir Komoyedov.

The Ministry of Defence has not officially announced the change of the Russian Navy commander. The decree on Admiral Alexander Moiseev's appointment was not published, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov adding that the Kremlin does not comment on closed decrees.