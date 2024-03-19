World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Navy now has a new commander

Admiral Alexander Moiseev introduced as acting commander of the Russian Navy

Russia

Admiral Alexander Moiseev was introduced as acting commander of the Russian Navy at a ceremony in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on the Submariner Day, RIA Novosti reports. Moiseev thus replaced Admiral Nikolai Evmenov in the post.

Admiral Alexander Moiseev introduced as acting commander of the Russian Navy
Photo: mil.ru

Previously, Moiseev served as the commander of the Northern Fleet. Several Russian media outlets such as Fontanka and Izvestia reported Moiseev's appointment to a new position in early March. The publications reported that his appointment "was communicated to the personnel.”

The information about the change in the commander of the Navy was "reliable,” said former commander of the Black Sea Fleet, retired admiral Vladimir Komoyedov.

The Ministry of Defence has not officially announced the change of the Russian Navy commander. The decree on Admiral Alexander Moiseev's appointment was not published, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov adding that the Kremlin does not comment on closed decrees.

  • Alexander Moiseev was born in April 1962.
  • He graduated from the Higher Naval School of Radio Electronics named after A. S. Popov, after which he worked his way up from a war unit group engineer to the commander of a missile submarine.
  • In July 1998, commanding the K-407 Novomoskovsk submarine.
  • He also served as the commander of a submarine cruiser, which successfully launched two commercial microsatellites into low Earth orbit for the first time in history — the German Tubsat-N and Tubsat-N1 on a Shtil launch vehicle.
  • He was appointed commander of the Northern Fleet in 2019. Awarded the title of Hero of Russia; awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, Courage (two), Order of Military Merit and others.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
X