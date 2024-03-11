World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hero of Russia Admiral Moiseev appointed new Commander of the Russian Navy

Admiral Moiseev takes office as new Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy

Russia

Admiral Alexander Moiseev, Hero of Russia, was appointed acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Fontanka reports with reference to its sources.

Admiral Moiseev takes office as new Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy
Photo: mil.ru

Moiseev thus replaced Admiral Nikolai Evmenov on the post.

Moiseev's appointment has been communicated to the personnel of the Main Command of the Navy, the publication said.

Neither the Defence Ministry nor the Northern Fleet have provided official comments on the replacement of the commander-in-chief. Nikolai Evmenov is still listed as the commander of the Russian Navy on the official website of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Former commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, retired admiral Vladimir Komoyedov, confirmed Moiseev's appointment. However, he did not specify the reasons for such a decision.

"Yes, this is reliable information. I am aware of this. I think they will announce this later, Vladimir Komoyedov said, ura.ru publication said.

Admiral Moiseev is one of the most respected and experienced commanders in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

  • He was born on April 16, 1962 in the Kaliningrad region. During his military career, the officer served on nuclear submarines of the Dolphin project and commanded the K-117 submarine.
  • In 1994, Moiseev was awarded the Order of Courage for his trip to the North Pole. He served on the K-18 Karelia nuclear submarine as senior assistant commander.
  • In July 1998, the missile submarine cruiser K-407 Novomoskovsk, under the command of the future admiral, launched German space micro satellites Tubsat-N and Tubsat-N1 into orbit for the first time.
  • In 2008, the officer received the second Order of Courage for leading the K-44 Ryazan nuclear submarine from the Northern to the Pacific Fleet under the ice of the Arctic.
  • In 2011, Moiseev was awarded the title of Hero of Russia for courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty. In April 2012, by Russian Presidential Decree No. 423, the officer was appointed commander of the submarine forces of the Northern Fleet.
  • On November 22, 2017, Moiseev was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In June 2018, he took office as the Commander of the Black Sea Fleet. From May 3, 2019, he became the Commander of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of admiral.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
