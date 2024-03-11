Hero of Russia Admiral Moiseev appointed new Commander of the Russian Navy

Admiral Alexander Moiseev, Hero of Russia, was appointed acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Fontanka reports with reference to its sources.

Photo: mil.ru

Moiseev thus replaced Admiral Nikolai Evmenov on the post.

Moiseev's appointment has been communicated to the personnel of the Main Command of the Navy, the publication said.

Neither the Defence Ministry nor the Northern Fleet have provided official comments on the replacement of the commander-in-chief. Nikolai Evmenov is still listed as the commander of the Russian Navy on the official website of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Former commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, retired admiral Vladimir Komoyedov, confirmed Moiseev's appointment. However, he did not specify the reasons for such a decision.

"Yes, this is reliable information. I am aware of this. I think they will announce this later, Vladimir Komoyedov said, ura.ru publication said.

Admiral Moiseev is one of the most respected and experienced commanders in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.