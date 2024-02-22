World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Putin flies Tupolev Tu-160M strategic aircraft and shares his impression of the flight

Putin shares his impression after flying Tupolev Tu-160M Ilya Muromets missile carrier

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the helm of the strategic missile carrier Tupolev Tu-160M Ilya Muromets. The plane took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S. P. Gorbunov.

Putin flies Tu-160

The flight lasted for 30 minutes with pre-flight preparations taking about another 45 minutes. Earlier, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin's flight would last up to 40 minutes. In response to a question about the flight route, the Kremlin spokesman said that it was a military secret.

Before the president took off, reporters asked Peskov why Putin decided to board the plane at the Kazan airfield.

"Because he decided to fly yesterday,” the Kremlin spokesman replied.

Putin shares impressions of the flight

After landing, the president shared his impressions and said that he had good impressions of the flight on the Tu-160M. The technology, he says, was excellent.

"We are getting new equipment, and this is excellent equipment! This is truly a new generation technology. As I said it to the commander of the aircraft and now I will say it again to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, of course, we can put it into service at the Armed Forces," Putin said.

The day before, on February 21, the president inspected the Tu-160M in the aircraft factory workshop, climbed into the cockpit and sat at the controls. When Putin learned that the missile carrier did not have a name, he proposed naming it in honour of the first president of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Polish farmers stage nationwide anti-Ukrainian protests

Photos show many anti-Ukrainian and anti-EU slogans that the farmers use in their demonstration. One of the banners attached to a tractor calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring "Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers” to order

Polish farmers lose patience and ask Putin to help
Russia causes significant damage to Britain's iconic fish and chips
Russia takes 40 percent of its cod back from UK, making fish and chips dream dish
Russia may denounce 1990 Baker-Shevardnadze line agreement
Temperatures in China drop by 50 degrees in two days killing thousands of birds
Daily Reckoning: Russia is buying gold right before Washington's eyes Oleg Artyukov Russia conquers strategically important global LNG market Lyuba Lulko The Door Dash Defense Bill Guy Somerset
USA is fighting inflation while Russia is buying gold
Belarus Defence Ministry says Ukraine builds up 114,000 troops on the border
Russia's ultimate goal is to take Kyiv and Odessa – Dmitry Medvedev
Russia's ultimate goal is to take Kyiv and Odessa – Dmitry Medvedev
Last materials
Putin shares his impression after flying Tupolev Tu-160M Ilya Muromets missile carrier
Putin to fly Tu-160M strategic missile carrier
Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and Odessa are Russian cities and Russia needs them back
Ukraine deploys 114,000 troops on the border with Belarus
Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'crazy SOB'
Daily Reckoning: Russia is buying gold right before Washington's eyes
Russia causes significant damage to Britain's iconic fish and chips
Russia may denounce US-Soviet Bering Strait agreement
Polish farmers lose patience and ask Putin to help
Thousands of birds freeze into ice as temperatures drop by 50 degrees in China
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X