Russia may denounce 1990 Baker-Shevardnadze line agreement

Russia may denounce US-Soviet Bering Strait agreement

Russia

Following the agreement on Great Britain fishing in the Barents Sea, Russia may denounce the agreement between the USSR and the USA on the Bering Strait, member of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma, MP Rosa Cheremis said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia may denounce US-Soviet Bering Strait agreement
Photo: openverse.org by sergei.gussev is licensed under CC BY 2.0

It about the agreement concluded with the participation of Eduard Shevardnadze and James Baker in 1990. The agreement determined the spheres of economic interests of the two countries and the area of ​​the continental shelf for each of the parties in the strait.

"Colleagues from the Ministry of Agriculture will confirm, the next one will probably be the agreement on cooperation on the Bering Strait," Chemeris said.

The Baker-Shevardnadze line agreement is an agreement between the USSR and the USA on the delimitation of economic zones and continental shelves in the Chukchi and Bering seas, as well as territorial waters in a small area in the Bering Strait between the islands of Ratmanov (Russia) and Kruzenshtern (USA).

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

