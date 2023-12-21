Putin launches new major high-speed highway from Moscow to Kazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the M-12 Vostok Highway to Kazan. The president took part in the ceremony to launch traffic along the last section of the highway via video link. He set out a hope that he would also be able to take a ride on the highway one day.

Photo: openverse.org by Wpcpey is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

The construction of M-12 Vostok Highway started in 2021. In September 2023, Putin opened traffic to Arzamas, several road sections were put in operation.

The new highway will cut travel time from Moscow to Kazan from 12 to 6.5 hours. One can also use it to travel from Moscow to Vladimir in 1 hour 40 minutes, and to Nizhny Novgorod in 3 hours 30 minutes. The permissible speed limit will be set at 110 km/h.

The highway is more than 800 kilometres long in total. It runs through Moscow, Vladimir and Nizhny Novgorod regions, the Republic of Tatarstan and Chuvashia.

There are more than 300 artificial structures, such as bridges over the Oka, Volga and Sura rivers along the route. In 2024, M-12 will be built further to Yekaterinburg, and in 2025 — to Tyumen.

M-12 Vostok is equipped with the Free Flow system. The system makes it possible to drive without the need to reduce speed. Special cameras and sensors detect transponders and identify car license plates, brand and model. There are no auto barriers on the highway.

Avtodor earlier announced the cost of travel on different sections of the new M-12 Vostok highway. The tariff for passenger cars from Moscow to Kazan makes up 4,481 rubles (about $50), from Moscow to Arzamas — 2,821 rubles ($25), from Moscow to Vladimir — 1399 rubles ($15), from Vladimir to Arzamas — 1,422 rubles ($15), from Nizhny Novgorod to Kazan — 1,660 rubles ($18). There is also the loyalty program that applies to new sections of the highway and provides a 15-percent discount.