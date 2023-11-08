Putin decides all mobilised military men continue fighting until special operation ends

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided that all the mobilised military men would participate in the special military operation until it ends, military correspondent Alexander Sladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Photo: Unknown author is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

"Now everyone is equal. Everyone is fighting until the end of the special operation. I asked the President (about demobilisation and, if possible, replacement of fighting units) at his last meeting with reporters. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief replied that the decision had been made on the participation of the mobilised military men in the special military operation until its end,” said Sladkov.

Many relatives of those mobilised find it difficult to "come to terms with this reality,” Sladkov added. However, many are not happy about the fact that some were called up on duty indefinitely, whereas others just stay home and do not come to replace the mobilised, the military correspondent added.

Those men who voluntarily entered into a contract with the Defence Ministry will also take part in the special operation until its completion, Alexander Sladkov noted.

Andrei Kartapolov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence, said in September that those called up as part of partial mobilisation in Russia would leave the combat zone only after the completion of the special military operation.