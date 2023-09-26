World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Admiral whom Ukraine pronounced dead makes live appearance

Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, appeared at a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Photographs from the meeting were published on the Telegram channel of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Earlier, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Sokolov was killed in the recent attack on the fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

The admiral participated in a meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, September 26, via video link.

Ukrainian missiles struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet on September 22.

