Spies that guide and direct UAVs to targets operate across Russia

Spies that guide unmanned aerial vehicles and direct them to targets for attacks operate all over Russia, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defence said in his Telegram channel.

Some of the drones are launched from the territory inside Russia, the official believes.

"Obviously, it is impossible to cover all of Moscow with electronic warfare means. Therefore, it will be correct if we strictly identify and suppress saboteurs as they prepare attacks," he wrote.

Gurulev also said that filming and publishing videos with consequences of drone attacks should be prohibited. According to him, such posts show it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine what object their drone reached.

"This must be stopped, I think we will come to this,” the politician concluded.

On July 24 in the morning, several drones attacked Moscow again. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two non-residential buildings were damaged. No serious destruction was reported, no one was hurt.

